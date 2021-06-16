It did not have to end this way. After all, this is America.
We are the richest and some would say most advanced nation on the globe. Ironically, because this is America, maybe that is precisely why it ended this way. And, in fact, it hasn’t ended.
Yet here we are faced with the news that more than 600,000 Americans lost their lives, not in war but in a battle with a virus. Forget whether you believe COVID-19 was cooked up in and unleashed from a Wuhan, China lab. What matters is that it was unleashed on the world and America responded poorly, starting with the person holding the highest office in the nation, the person to whom Americans were and are supposed to turn to for hope, encouragement and wisdom.
Turns out COVID-19 wasn’t just like a common cold or even like the flu. It was far more menacing, far more deadly. But again, this is America and too many Americans thumbed their collective noses at science and stood their ground on their rights. No one was going to make them wear a mask, wash their hands, stand 6 feet away from others or avoid large gatherings.
We’re a nation founded on an individual’s freedoms, right? Isn’t that why we celebrate the Fourth of July? Isn’t that why the needs (translation: health, lives) of the many do not outweigh the needs of the few?
So who are the many? Well, at 600,000 deaths, we’d say it was the few who didn’t really give a damn about the many. Their individual rights to do as they please matter far more than the possibility of passing a deadly virus to someone else, whether the hospitalized, the elderly or seemingly healthy friends, family members, co-workers and congregants.
It hasn’t ended, of course, and a new variant might prove that to be the case. It did not, however, have to be this way. We as a nation could and should have done better by those 600,000-plus lives. And yes, many of them could and should have done better by themselves as many in that number are among those who exercised their individual liberties.
In their case, it was not a quote from Patrick Henry’s address to the Second Virginia Convention in 1775, when he famously said, “Give me liberty, or give me death.” It was “Give me liberty and my death.”
For all the information we had available, for all the prevention resources at hand, for all the advanced science, technology and speedy response we had available, and still we stand as a shining example of how not to deal with a pandemic.
Think about that this July 4th.