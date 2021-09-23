In case you missed the information on our Facebook page Tuesday, you can find it on page 5A today, and it bears repeating here.
COVID19 hospitalizations at Self Regional Medical Center continue to climb. And as if that news is not bad enough, worse are the implications for those who are either not vaccinated at all or not fully vaccinated.
The data is telling. And downright scary.
As of Tuesday, there were 71 people in the hospital being treated for the virus. Of that number, 54 were not fully vaccinated, 11 were in ICU and 9 were on ventilators.
The 17 patients who were fully vaccinated? Only one in ICU, none on a ventilator.
Even more telling is that the average age of the first group was 61 while the average age of the second group was 74.
What’s the takeaway?
Seems all too obvious to us. Vaccinations make a difference. Even among significantly older patients, the chances of landing in ICU or hooked up to a ventilator are greatly diminished when fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, it seems, too many people are more than willing to send business to our area funeral homes. And it’s not as if they really need the extra business, now is it?