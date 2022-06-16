We interrupt this editorial to bring you a special announcement.
Today, we have no opinion. That’s right. Absolutely no opinion. Well, let us clear things up just a bit here. What we mean is that we have absolutely no opinion we are going to share in this space today.
Some of you — granted, a vocal minority — have spoken and we have listened. Well, let us clear things up just a bit here. What we mean is that some of you have typed words on a keyboard and posted them to our Facebook page and we have read.
It seems you, this vocal minority, think only your opinion is what matters and is what is right and correct. Furthermore, despite it being our Facebook page you splatter with your views, you apparently think we are not entitled to respond. You prefer a one-way conversation. That is, your way.
But in a sense that is logical. After all, you, this vocal minority, do not subscribe to our product. Instead, you troll the social media feeds, drop your word bombs and fly off. Sometimes you circle back to drop more bombs. You do not really know us, yet you claim you do. You paint us with a broad brush stroke like a graffiti artist stealthily tagging a wall in the shadows of night.
So today, this space is yours. Fill it up with your opinions while we hold ours because, after all, a community newspaper should not have an opinion about anything within or outside of its community.