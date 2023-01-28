We don’t like to brag much here at the IJ. OK, we do tend to make hay when the annual South Carolina Press Association awards are announced and we wind up with stacks of plaques, but otherwise we try to stay humble, keep our heads down and do our job of providing news and information for our subscribers.
Note: That’s subscribers, the ones who pay to read what we produce, and not the freeloaders who think they should not or even do not pay for news. What? They don’t have a cable, satellite or internet bill?
Anyway, soon we will find out how we did in this year’s awards competition and fully expect to pick up yet another Pulitzer. Or two.
But you can imagine just how overjoyed we were to learn that Publisher and President Mundy Burns Price has been named one of Time’s Women of the Year for 2022. Seems there was some balloting glitch that has since been corrected. Again, being somewhat modest and humble, we’re not splashing the news on our front page.
But as if that were not enough cause for celebration, we have also learned that St. Claire Burns Donaghy, a staff writer and the paper’s vice president and secretary, received the Marconi Radio Award as an outstanding on-air personality.
She beat out Sunny 103.5’s Dave Fezler, but that might be because The Fez retired last year. Granted, it’s likely that most of you are not familiar with St. Claire’s broadcast side, but that’s because she uses a different name for her on-air personality. You know, kinda like Johnny Fever from WKRP. She prefers to keep that a mystery, so don’t try to Google it.
Our own Pete Barend, general manager extraordinaire, will grace the cover of next month’s Editor & Publisher for outstanding newspaper delivery while yet keeping the staff together even while himself running a newspaper route.
Matthew Hensley, our managing editor who in person is about as much a man of few words as he is when producing stories, just got back from a stint with the Peace Corps. He didn’t skip a beat as he was able to stay connected to the IJ via VPN so he could edit and write from afar. Don’t look for a column about his experiences in Afghanistan and beyond as he thinks that would make him a braggadocio.
Just a couple of other things to share with readers, especially since those involved won’t.
Our full-time page designer, Bob Simmonds, was recently in New York to lead a seminar on page design before 3,000 other designers. All went well until his final night when he was mugged in the subway.
The person took his wallet, which had no money because journalists don’t have money. He also took Bob’s cellphone and personal laptop. Thank goodness, because he signed a piece of paper that would have required him to replace a work laptop in the event of loss. The attacker also took Bob’s shoes and then threw them at him, apparently as some sort of an insult.
And yours truly has decided to donate his entire 2023 salary to charity. Just don’t get in my face and pester me with questions about whether I intend to do so or not, or which charities I plan to give to. Just trust me. I’m as honest as a newly elected member of Congress.
Whiting, who sometimes uses the alias "Santos," is executive editor of the Index-Journal.