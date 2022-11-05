It’s true, you know, that the Index-Journal doesn’t endorse candidates in upcoming elections. At my last newspaper before coming to Greenwood, that was also the case. Until it wasn’t. Ah, the joys of corporate newspaper ownership.
That was in Florence — South Carolina, not Italy. My first publisher there was more than happy for me to write editorials about local and even statewide issues, but he steered the ship clear of the candidate shoreline.
I recall there was one race in which long-serving state Sen. Hugh Leatherman was up for reelection. The publisher had already endured allegations that candidates had been misquoted, so he decided that we’d have a sit-down interview with Leatherman and his opponent.
Only, he hired a court stenographer for each interview and dictated that every word uttered by each in answer to our questions would be in the story. Yes. Every. Single. Word. That included every “uh,” “well” and any other pauses or broken sentences that were spoken.
Newsprint was cheaper back then and we actually had decent display ad support in the paper, so the amount of space allocated to this Q and A was of no matter.
That publisher moved to another paper and, as luck would have it, his replacement asked why we don’t endorse candidates. Having no great argument for why we should not endorse, he told me the policy was doing an about-face. It wasn’t as hard a row to hoe as I thought it might be. Moreover, it landed me a phone call from our state’s senior senator at the time, Strom Thurmond. The publisher said we absolutely had to endorse sending him back to the Senate as the longest-serving senator and, for good measure, we also endorsed Leatherman.
We had a freelance cartoonist working with me and the cartoon he did of Strom and Hugh hangs in my office today. It’s signed by Strom Thurmond. Well, supposedly it’s by his hand. I knew a woman who worked for the senator some years back and she showed me how well she could forge his signature. But I’m pretty sure it was Sen. Thurmond who called me personally to thank me for the endorsement. Then again, I was in Rotary with a guy who nailed impressions of the senator’s voice.
Anyway, if you read the story we carried earlier this week, you’d know that the IJ is, apparently, something of a trendsetter in the “do not endorse” arena. Who knew? But in these highly divisive times when even little community papers like ours get slapped with the “liberal” label because we publish viewpoints that run anywhere toward the center or left of center and publish Associated Press stories that are automatically deemed to have a liberal bent to them, it is understandable that papers are dropping the endorsements.
Some, of course, have gone so far as to wholesale dump the editorial pages, figuring, it seems, that they are sailing in safer waters by having no viewpoints. Newspaper tradition be damned, apparently.
So all you’ll get from us is what we trot out just about every election — an editorial urging voters to fulfill their civic duty, their privilege, their right to vote. That one publishes Monday, by the way.
One open slot in Tuesday’s election does pique my curiosity. I’m wondering if a particular candidate wins the state superintendent of education post, will she save the state taxpayers some big bucks.
How so, you ask?
Well, if it’s possible to get a master’s degree in six months, maybe it’s also possible to truncate K through 12 education into, say, seven years. Maybe even six.
Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.