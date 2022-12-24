What memories does this season bring flooding back into your mind? Good ones, I hope. Or, at least, mostly good ones.
Did you and your brother or sister awake early, head downstairs and, at the urging of the older sibling, rip open all the gifts beneath the tree? Yeah. Had it not been Christmas, I think there are two fannies that would have been whacked.
Did you read the note from Santa that said not to operate the Polaroid camera until your parents came downstairs? And then, of course, promptly ignore the note and, thankfully, meet with success in your picture taking.
Did you have those paint-by-number wooden ornaments that kept you busy? What a smart idea. While the adults were able to enjoy conversation and maybe an egg nog or two — maybe three? — you painted and had 20-some ornaments you were proud to show them later. And maybe, just maybe, you still have some of those.
Did you go to your grandmother’s house for the holidays and marvel at the live tree in her living room and find it beautiful even though you’d never seen a tree strung with soft white and soft pink bulbs?
If you’re old enough to remember telephone operators, did you call the operator on Christmas Eve and wish her — yes, her, as all operators were women — a Merry Christmas because you knew she had to work late at night and couldn’t be home for Christmas Eve activities?
Did you take those walks in the snow with your parents at night? Even in the bustling city of Alexandria, Virginia, a blanket of snow was a Christmas scene to behold and the sounds of the city were almost completely absorbed by the snow.
Did you anticipate what gifts you would receive not only from Santa, but from your parents and siblings? Did you realize that you were not all that disappointed after all when a gift on your list was not beneath the tree, because what really mattered was the gathering of family and the fact that you were so fortunate to get all you did?
Did you go to a special Christmas Eve service that wrapped you up in all that this special holiday meant? Or perhaps a Midnight Mass with your grandmother and mother?
Did you marry, have children and then begin anew building new and wonderful memories that included learning how frustrated your Dad might have been when he had to wait till you were asleep to build that special toy and put it under the tree with the tag that read “Love, Santa?”
Did it include adding new special ornaments for you and your spouse? For the kids? Did it include enjoying and reliving the magic of Christmas through your children’s eyes?
That’s my Christmas wish for you this year. I hope that despite all that has happened in your life through the years, from sickness, the loss of loved ones, enduring the pandemic and more, you can reflect on happy Christmases past and smile, resting in the comfort of what Christmas is about.
And maybe have an egg nog or two. Or three?
Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal.