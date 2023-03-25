We have all heard the expression that only the good die young. While I do not believe that to be entirely true, based on my experiences with the deaths of family and friends, 58 is too young to die.
That is certainly true in the case of Edris Louise Robinson, who died this past Sunday at the age of 58. If you knew Louise at all, then you would agree. Gone too soon and definitely too young.
Honestly, I don’t remember when and where I first met Louise. It might well have been one of the hundreds of occasions when she performed the national anthem. As often as she was asked to sing the national anthem, Louise performed it as if she were on camera at the Super Bowl and as if it were her first time performing it. Always with vigor, always on key, always with a smile.
That smile defined Louise, even while desperately ill, and is no doubt etched in the minds of many who knew her. A contagious smile she had. And laugh.
And oh, what a voice she shared so willingly. Talk about using the gifts God gave you, Louise did just that.
As the saying goes, Louise was a beautiful person inside and out. She could serve as the poster child for that expression.
If we are directed to give of our time and talents while we exist on this orb, Louise deserves extra credit, and likely got it when she departed her earthly body.
Teresa Medlin, the executive assistant/public relations coordinator at the Burton Center where Louise worked for 30 years, was kind enough to share some details of Louise’s life with me. They are a testament to Louise’s untiring giving of her time and talents.
The Ware Shoals native worked in a number of areas at the Burton Center, where she touched so many of the clients’ lives. Her own desire to help and care for others made Louise a perfect fit for the Burton Center, which has for decades served people with special needs and their families.
No surprise that Louise directed The Burton Ensemble, clients with special needs who perform music and dance at various Burton Center functions and in health care facilities throughout Greenwood County. We can only hope that someone else continues this valuable outreach that no doubt is a blessing to both client members and their audiences.
Louise shared her gift of music and voice at her church, Mt. Moriah Baptist, where she was minister of music for nearly two decades. That ministry carried over to the airwaves as Louise was a known and beloved radio broadcaster on 1090 AM’s “Melodies from Heaven and the Gospel Angel.” She, of course, being the Gospel Angel.
You know the expression “But wait! There’s more!”
Yes, there is much more that Louise packed into her days, her weeks and her 58 years on this earth.
She was a Rotarian, wisely having a membership in the EClub as her busy life would make it difficult to faithfully attend in-person breakfast and lunch meetings. She was, nonetheless, a good Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow in Rotary International.
She was a member of Greenwood Women Care, vice chairperson of the Little River Multicultural Center, a member and former chapter president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Iota Upsilon Omega Chapter.
Louise naturally loved the arts and had an affinity for supporting area arts organizations in any capacity she could. That led to her service as a current or prior board member of a number of arts organizations, including Wild Hare Productions, The Museum, Greenwood Performing Arts and the Arts Center of Greenwood. She also served as past director and president of the Martin Luther King Mass Choir in Greenwood.
Louise also gave of her time as a volunteer with American Legion Post 20 and MEG’s House.
Louise was awarded the Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award and the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce Women’s Leadership Conference Catalyst Award.
I sat at the table with her when she was named the Duke Energy award recipient. That launched a long-standing joke we shared and led to her nickname for me, Crystal P. No further explanation. It was our affectionate code that always — always — included shared broad smiles and laughter.
Every so often, Louise would call me just to say hello and brighten my day, and it usually included song. I know if she were yet with us and well, I’d hear from her next Friday with a beautiful “Happy Birthday” song.
I would reciprocate the calls, although admittedly she was far better at calling than I. Not too long ago I called her one day at work, just to say hello — and not in song. I wound up leaving a message.
Then I learned she had taken seriously ill. We did get to communicate a few times, via Facebook and even text, while she was hospitalized. Only a couple of weeks before she passed, I texted her to say I was thinking about her and hoping for some good news.
I did not hear back from Louise after that text, but I know why I didn’t get a reply. She was busy. Busy getting ready to serve as the Gospel Angel. Only this time, with the rest of the angels, and probably as lead vocalist and director.
Godspeed, Louise. So many of us love and miss you.