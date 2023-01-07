“When William Hit Harry” is not the title of a new movie. Maybe it should be. Maybe the heir to the throne, who won’t have to wait nearly as long as Daddy did to get there, should crank out his own book and even a Netflix documentary to give his account of what goes on behind Buckingham doors.

Forgive me, my good British friends, especially Jacki, but I’m really trying to discern why I should care much about all these thorny things emanating from the royals. And I don’t mean the Kansas City Royals.

