“When William Hit Harry” is not the title of a new movie. Maybe it should be. Maybe the heir to the throne, who won’t have to wait nearly as long as Daddy did to get there, should crank out his own book and even a Netflix documentary to give his account of what goes on behind Buckingham doors.
Forgive me, my good British friends, especially Jacki, but I’m really trying to discern why I should care much about all these thorny things emanating from the royals. And I don’t mean the Kansas City Royals.
I was not one to stay up to watch Diana and Charles wed. I took the same interest in the wedding of William and Kate. And, as you likely guessed, ditto regarding when Harry wed Meghan.
That said, I will admit to having a slight interest in this tell-all four-part series on Netflix in which, supposedly, H and Meg get to share their version of the royal mess their courtship and eventual marriage caused. Certainly, they are not the first to roil the royal family. There’s is but another chapter in what might best be titled “The Royal Scam.”
Anyway, according to Harry’s book, brother William physically assaulted him. All over the love interest between his brother and Meghan. How’s that? Brothers getting into a squabble? Surely not the royals, right? After all, they are the royals. Yes, they are. But they are also people. Granted, they are people with lots and lots of money and privilege, but they are people. H and Meg’s departure from the good life they could have in England wasn’t entirely a step down into middle-class America and near-poverty existence.
Thus, since they are people of royal means, they were not immune to such things as the dalliances that took place here and there through the years. Or the disagreements that surely arise among members of any family. And, it seems, even the occasional scuffle that brothers can and do have. That’s really nothing new. It even has biblical ties. Cue up Cain and Abel, only with less violence and less of a permanent ending.
What strikes me is not Prince William — I wrote “what,” not “who” — but rather this fascination with the royal family, especially on this side of the Atlantic. And around the globe. After all, royalty did secure a global commonwealth and, after all, the monarchy with its colonization, made slavery seem almost fashionable.
I say all of this and then think — out loud, I suppose, with this writing — that all of this royal ruckus might serve America well. Perhaps Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his book “Spare,” due out on Tuesday, along with the Netflix documentary “Harry and Meghan” will divert attention from our country’s own royal screwup on Capitol Hill.
There, it seems, we have been watching another version of “House of Cards” in which the U.S. House holds a deck full of cards. Nothing but Jokers, of course.
Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.