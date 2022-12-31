Rich. Richie. Ricky (ugh). Richard. Hey, you. Whiting. Mr. Whiting. Sir. Editor. Mr. Editor.
As a child, I answered to several variations on my first name. My parents and brother preferred Rich or Richie for a number of years. A neighbor of my grandparents would, in a shrill and almost angry Southern style — Rick-eeeeee! — holler my name. I might have been OK with being called Ricky for a few years, had it not been for Adele Beach.
Whiting was a common moniker during my school years. Not sure why that is or was, but many of us — guys mostly, I think — would call each other by our last names.
Later, when another adult would refer to me as Mr. Whiting I would often tell them that Mr. Whiting was my dad and they can and should just call me Richard. Kids? Sure, they could call me Mr. Whiting or Sir. After all, I had the same upbringing and never presumed to call an adult by his or her first name. Well, aside from Santa, of course. Despite my repeated attempts to get him to refer to me by my first name, Greenwood’s Judge Lee Miller still greets me as Mr. Whiting. So, I reciprocate and call him Judge.
Fortunately, only a handful of people have called me Editor, the title I have in my chosen career. To me, using titles seems better reserved for military personnel, men and women of the cloth and elected officials.
Now, I’ll acknowledge that many elected officials and journalists do share something in common when it comes to monikers and salutations, and I’ve been called by my fair share of those. Not exactly suitable for print, either. One in particular disturbed me most because those who referred to me by that label did not even know my mother.
Generally, I’m long accustomed to simply going by and responding to my first name given to me at birth. And I’m grateful that my father intervened as he and my mother were choosing names. In a nod to the politically connected Virginia family, my mother was leaning toward Richard Byrd Whiting. Dad pointed out that I might well be teased in school and called Dickie Byrd. They went with Richard and gave as my middle name what had been a first name and middle name among the Whitings: Segar.
As a kid, I wondered if Byrd might have been a better choice after all as I tired of being called Richard Cigar or Richard See-gar. But I’ve long since accepted and appreciated the name. Segar is also my father’s middle name and its deep connection to the Whiting family makes it that much better to own. The old Segar Whiting home in Hampton, Virginia is now a part of Hampton University and either did or yet does serve as the university president’s home.
I share this with you — bore you, perhaps — to note that I now have another title by which I am called. This Christmas, our family exchanged names through a Secret Santa app.
My Greenwood son-in-law, Stephan, got my name. And it turns out he must have been listening enough to recall that on my mother’s side of the family we have a good amount of Scottish blood and heritage. My mother’s mother was a MacDonald who hailed from Canada by way of Scotland.
My gift? I now own a square foot of land in Glencoe, Scotland on the estate known as Glencoe Wood, authentically bestowed upon me by Highland Titles Nature Reserve. Now, this is not the same as buying a star and assigning someone’s name to it. No, in this case it’s not just a square foot of land; rather, it is a means of sustaining the reserve, planting trees and saving it for generations to come. And if I care to do so, I can actually go there and see Plot A815998.
As a result of all this, not only am I now associated with a bit of conservation in a land that is a rich part of my ancestry and heritage, I am also Lord Richard Segar Whiting. And I think I can get used to that moniker while, admittedly, Wendy is having some difficulty adjusting to greeting me with “Good morning, m’Lord,” “What can I get you, m’Lord” and so forth. But she’ll catch on, as will the rest of the family.
And you will too, dear readers. Lord Richard will suffice in more casual settings. In formal settings, you may introduce me as Lord Richard Segar Whiting. My closest friends may continue calling me by my first name. But only my closest friends.
I suspect, however, that more than a handful of IJ readers will simply tack that title on and now call me Lord SOB.
But I do rather enjoy knowing I now own a bit of Scotland and am officially a lord, to which I’ll toast with a single malt in a quaich.