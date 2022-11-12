Anyone else finding that much of what actually does land in their email inbox should have gone straight to the junk folder? Or spam folder, at least?
Granted, it’s far easier to toss out the emails than the junk mail that often fills our mailboxes at home and the post office, but it’s gotten beyond ridiculous. Of course, there’s also the ridiculous number of phishing emails and scams that find their way into our inboxes.
This week alone, I think I’ve gotten nearly 30 different emails, each asking if I want to buy their email list. Businesses do like to have email lists as a sales and information tool, but I doubt the IJ would benefit much from an email list from a company that sells nuts and bolts. Or engine parts. No telling what a “yes” response would lead to, and I’m not going to find out.
As annoying as those are, I’ve also seen a surge in emails from companies in China that specialize in every nature of shipping. Some of their biggest customers are Amazon and Costco. The biggest thing we have to ship is a press. And I doubt they’d be cost-effective in delivering our newspaper. Hmmm. Then again. ... Never mind.
Gotta love how these things start off, too.
“Hello, I hope you are doing good today” or “Hello! I wish for you a good day.” Granted, their English far surpasses my capacity for speaking Chinese, but I know they give not one iota of care how my day is going.
It’s not just China cranking out these emails, by the way. The French have gotten on board, also dripping with feigned care for my well-being:
“Good Day Sir/Madam,
“We are pleased to invite you or your company to quote the following item listed below:
“Product/Model No: BAHIA Automatic Control Valves BIV6044
And wouldn’t you know it. I could only find 51 of those automatic control valves. Actually, the model might not have been the one they wanted anyway.
I don’t think this guy is related to Jimmy Burton, but I recently got an email from a Gibbes Burton that read: “Good day, I’m Gibbes by name. I would like to know if I got the Wright contact to a caterer for my Dad’s Birthday on 26th. November Thanks. And also are you the owners?”
The “Wright” contact? Catering?
That’s a thought. Maybe we can install a kitchen in some of our empty space here at the paper and get into the catering business. We might have more success with that than, say, selling automatic control valves.
It hasn’t hit yet, but I do think I’m on the verge of getting a new health issue similar to carpal tunnel: Repetitive Hit the Delete Key Disorder.
Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.