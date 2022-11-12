Anyone else finding that much of what actually does land in their email inbox should have gone straight to the junk folder? Or spam folder, at least?

Granted, it’s far easier to toss out the emails than the junk mail that often fills our mailboxes at home and the post office, but it’s gotten beyond ridiculous. Of course, there’s also the ridiculous number of phishing emails and scams that find their way into our inboxes.

Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.

