If you have followed any of my scribblings, you know that by some standards we — and by “we” I mean “I” — have a tendency to hang onto things.
Some call it hoarding, others, including myself, prefer to call it collecting. Or, at least, keeping things for their value, even if it’s only sentimental value.
But you also know that after many conversations with my favorite wife, much thought and a bit of gnashing of teeth, I have begun to let go of some things. I do think my wife’s point about not wanting to burden our daughters and sons-in-law with the task of sorting and, most likely, tossing of all those collectibles and valuables is what finally made me cave. Well, cave a little bit at least.
While the two-car garage is a bit easier to navigate, it still cannot hold and never has held a car in either bay. Not even one of those tiny Smart cars. Or a golf cart.
Still, for many years up until recently, that garage has been a safe haven for all those treasures amassed over the years. Things I was proud to have written, for example. I bet you thought I meant stacks of newspapers from 1980 forward. Well, yes, those too. But there were also the papers I wrote in college. And high school. And middle school. And, yes, elementary school.
There are those marbles and pencil cases and assorted items that were gifts or things I bought through my childhood. Those I got in Thailand were quite special, of course. Pictures? Oh, indeed. From when I was 3 and all the way through those formative high school years when I looked my absolute best in a powder blue tux for the prom.
My grandfather had quite the collection of baby food jars filled with all sizes of nails and screws, nuts and bolts, tacks and other items. He had an array of tools, some of which I have no idea what they are for. But they are old, they were his and, by golly, they mean something to me.
They must have meant something to my father as well because he wound up with those. Nothing says family like jars of leftover nails, a giant plumber’s wrench, a planer and an old crank-by-hand drill set. Add to that collection my own father’s collection of hardware he also kept for those “just in case” moments and you can bet C&C Metal Recycling would have to write me a sizable check.
While the garage is not exactly a climate-controlled facility, I did keep ceiling fans running to circulate air and even ran a couple of those safe oil-filled radiators during the winter to keep the place comfortable. And the doors James Long installed a few years back not only dressed up the house’s exterior, but also made the garage a bit more secure.
The way I saw it, nobody was going to get in there and steal those highly sought after elementary school papers or my Matchbox cars. Or leftover nails and screws.
But now I’m thinking I need to go back in there and do some digging around again. Yes, to see what else I might be willing to part with in an effort to declutter, but also to see if by some odd chance there are some top secret and classified documents tucked away in there.
Really, if either President Trump or President Biden wanted to steal away some documents they were not supposed to have, I cannot think of a better place than the Whiting household’s garage.
Even if we ever get it further cleared out, one thing I can guarantee you is there won’t be a Corvette parked inside.
