Halloween.
At times I wish I shared the childlike excitement many have about this annual night of tricks and treats. And by childlike excitement, I include fellow journalist and columnist, Chris Trainor.
Before Trainor traded in his Lakelands ID card and headed to Lexington, he was known near and far for his elaborate Halloween antics in Greenwood’s historic residential district — chainsaws and all.
I was the same way at one time, in my younger years. And by younger I mean muuuuuuch younger. Say, about 24.
Sure, as a kid I enjoyed Halloween as much as anybody, although trick-or-treating in a high-rise apartment building in Alexandria, Virginia wasn’t quite the same as going from house to house. And I’m not sure which was safer.
But not long after I put on the professional journalist’s hat at my first newspaper job, I was asked to join the Rocky Mount Jaycees. For the unenlightened, that’s JCs, as in Junior Chamber. It was sort of the equivalent of an Atlanta Braves farm team. You joined the Jaycees before becoming a full-fledged Chamber of Commerce member. I guess today’s version would be the CYP, or Connect Young Professionals.
Anyway, I was quick to join and even quicker to say yes when asked to head up the club’s annual haunted house, a major fundraiser for the organization. It’s real easy, the club president said. Lots of members participate and love it, he said.
Well, he was right about one thing. Lots of members and even non-members thoroughly enjoyed participating in the haunted house, which was subdivided into any number of chambers or activities. Even the outdoors was perfect for scary stuff, to include chasing guests around with a noisy-but-chainless chainsaw. What better place for a haunted house in the dead of night than a vacant house next to a mortuary.
I opted to set up a room as well. It was the Haunted House of Rock. People entered and were greeted by creatures and dead people popping out of coffins, all to some great music, most especially Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” The album was brand new and a perfect complement to the room’s theme. The music made the room less scary and was a fan favorite that brought people back two and sometimes even more times.
Every day — and this thing ran for a solid two weeks because, remember, it was a major fundraiser — I lugged a stereo system to the house and set it up. This was in the early 1980s, folks, so this was no boombox or Bluetooth speaker setup. No sir. This was heavy duty amp/receiver, turntable — yes, turntable — albums and kickass JBL L36 speakers.
Every night, well past midnight, I had to break it all down, load the equipment in my car and head home. And be at work early the next morning as I worked for an afternoon newspaper.
We were young then. We could hang late, get up early and function. Mostly. I’ll admit that the way I kept my Haunted House of Rock crew working so many nights came in the form of a bottle. Cool October nights and some fairly decent bourbon were a good combination. Still, it was good when it all came to an end.
A few years later and now with a wife and kids, I tried to do a dialed back version of the Haunted House of Rock. At home. Some cool decorations, costumed, windows open, MJ’s “Thriller” cranking when the kids walked up. But no bourbon, no staying up to, much less past, midnight.
Now? At 64 versus 24, I’m doing well if we have a lighted plug-in pumpkin in the window. Sure, we have the obligatory batch of candy to hand out, but that’s about it anymore. Just don’t have it in me to pour so much into one night and cannot imagine a two-week run.
No, that’s for the Jaycees. Or whoever might open a haunted house for Halloween as a fundraiser. But I’d be glad to lend them my expertise on how to stage the room. Come to think of it, for the right bourbon I might even be willing to cue “Thriller” a few nights.