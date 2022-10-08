Learning the Greenwood Hometown Sears store was closing gave me pause for some thought. OK, actually I paused because I couldn’t remember what I had been thinking about.

And then that jingle — “There’s more for your life at Sears” — popped in my head and I remembered. I was feeling nostalgic. Ron Howard and I have a few things in common. We are close to the same age and do a bit of acting. That’s where the commonalities end. He’s been richly successful as an actor and director. I had to pay to be in plays at Greenwood Community Theatre.

