Learning the Greenwood Hometown Sears store was closing gave me pause for some thought. OK, actually I paused because I couldn’t remember what I had been thinking about.
And then that jingle — “There’s more for your life at Sears” — popped in my head and I remembered. I was feeling nostalgic. Ron Howard and I have a few things in common. We are close to the same age and do a bit of acting. That’s where the commonalities end. He’s been richly successful as an actor and director. I had to pay to be in plays at Greenwood Community Theatre.
Anyway, while Ron and I are close in age, neither of us is really so old as the kid he played in “The Music Man” singing “The Wells Fargo Wagon,” which includes a line about the delivery to the townspeople all the fine things they’d ordered via the Montgomery Ward catalog. I do remember Montgomery Ward stores, but thinking about Sears stores makes me nostalgic.
The Sears catalog was a staple in our home as a kid and a trip to the big Sears store with the parents was a treat. That store had everything for a mom, clothes and toys for the kids and no dad I know of would sit dutifully waiting while the Mrs. and kids tried on clothes. No sir, dads flocked to the tool section. There they would find any manner of tools that proudly carried the name “Craftsman” on them.
My dad wasn’t one of those you’d find in a workshop on weekends. He wasn’t a woodworker, cabinetmaker or anything like that. But he did try to be handy around the house, and to do that he had to have some good Craftsman tools. And a Craftsman toolbox. All of which I still have, even though I’m even less handy around the house than he.
When it came to hanging pictures on a wall, my dad would measure how far the wire eyelets were from the top of the back of the frame. He would measure exactly how far up the back of the frame the center of the picture wire extended. And he would jot all these measurements on the brown paper on the back of the frame. I’m talking about down to an eighth of an inch precision here. If a series of pictures had to be staircased along a staircase wall, you can rest assured Charlie Whiting hung them with the precision a mechanical engineer couldn’t replicate.
I’m a word guy, so that kind of math is out. I guesstimate when hanging pictures. If one’s a little off, guess what. I guesstimate how far up, down, left or right it needs to go, yank the hook out of the wall and bang it into my next guesstimated location. Dad wouldn’t be at all proud.
But he might be glad to at least know I appreciate the tools and have kept them. True, they don’t get a whole lot of use, but they do bring back some memories. That includes the Craftsman promise. Those tools were guaranteed for life and you could replace a damaged Phillips head with a brand new one at the local Sears store.
Sears. It’s drifting away much like Radio Shack, Montgomery Ward, Western Auto and other childhood mainstays. The Greenwood store joins 90 others across the U.S. in closing for good. And if you hadn’t already noticed, the Craftsman brand already belongs to Lowe’s.
While I do appreciate seeing that familiar name emblazoned on toolboxes and tools at Lowe’s, it just doesn’t feel right. It seems I should be walking into an expansive Sears store past where I used to get my corduroy pants, shirts and geeky overcoat for back-to-school days and heading straight to a wall and rows of shelves holding all things Craftsman.
You know, I’m even feeling a bit nostalgic for that high-pitched security system sound I’d always hear in the Pembroke Mall Sears in Norfolk, Virginia. I am not, however feeling nostalgic for the Sears revolving charge card.
Sears has hung in there through some troubled times — you know it’s desperation when Sears pairs up with Kmart, another defunct store — but after 129 years, I guess you could say Sears did die hard.
