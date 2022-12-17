When does Greenwood start to resemble Atlanta?

OK, that might be a stretch, but the answer is Christmas. This is when the afternoon commute home can take 12 or even 13 minutes instead of the usual 10 or 11. This is when the four-way intersection at the bypass and Montague Avenue Extension can start to resemble Interstate 85 just outside Atlanta. Or maybe spaghetti junction in Columbia. Again, a stretch. But you get the idea.

