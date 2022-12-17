OK, that might be a stretch, but the answer is Christmas. This is when the afternoon commute home can take 12 or even 13 minutes instead of the usual 10 or 11. This is when the four-way intersection at the bypass and Montague Avenue Extension can start to resemble Interstate 85 just outside Atlanta. Or maybe spaghetti junction in Columbia. Again, a stretch. But you get the idea.
And Greenwood Mall not only looks all festive, it looks all crowded. Even after hours, as TJ Maxx is keeping its outside doors open until 11.
Another one of those survey emails made its way into my inbox this week, claiming that 1 in 3 South Carolina men admit they wait until Christmas Eve to buy their partner’s present or presents.
I’ve done that a time or two, which put me in that 54% of men who say buying a gift for their partner causes anxiety. But I think the survey results here had more to do with just buying a gift as opposed to waiting until the day before Christmas to do so.
Shopping for the Mrs. is even more complicated by the fact that her birthday is right before Christmas. Sometimes, admittedly, that’s done a tad last minute. Oh, heck. Today is her birthday, so I better get going.
Anyway, here’s another tidbit from the survey: More than half the South Carolina men surveyed said they self-gift at Christmas. Is that because they loathe shopping and, since they must shop for the partner, they might as well do a little shopping for themselves? And does it mean the partner hasn’t been the best gift-giver? Have to wonder because, survey says! one in three surveyed have also resold the gift their partner gave them. Secretly, of course.
So, while I don’t plan to get out there and survey the traffic and the mall parking lot or even the interior of the mall itself, I’m guessing that Christmas Eve will be even more heavily trafficked and the evening commute will take upwards of 15 minutes.
Update: Last week I shared with all that while the Whiting abode is somewhat more sparsely decorated for the holidays than usual, it does have a number of trees that are lit and on display. Front porch, back porch, sunroom, living room, dining room and one little wooden tree cut out from a piece of plywood. Wendy says that one doesn’t count. But it has a star and a string of lights on it, so it counts in my book.
I shared that one tree got added last year after I had gone long enough missing our pre-lit large green tree we’d given to the kids so the grands could enjoy a full-size Christmas tree.
Turns out the daughter has fond memories of when she and her sister were little and we’d all head out to a tree farm in Florence to make our annual selection. She wants to do the same with her kids, and I get it. Of course, some of my fond memories of a live tree are when we learned, well after setting the tree up inside the house, that it was full of ladybugs. Or the time when for whatever reason, I developed what can only be termed a Christmas tree allergy. Darn near tossed the tree out the door, but survived the sneezing and coughing somehow. Or the time our youngest called while we were visiting friends. The tree tipped, she was left holding it best she could and a flood of water was soaking the carpet.
Anyway, we now might be getting regifted with the tree I had to replace last year. I wonder if it will do well smack in the middle of the kitchen. Or maybe on the screen porch.
Good thing we’re on the old Duke rate.
