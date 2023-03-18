The S.C. Press Association’s Freedom of Information committee is near and dear to me.
I have served as the chairperson of that body for a number of years now because I believe in the work the association and its member papers do in an ongoing effort to ensure elected and appointed officials are held accountable.
Government without transparency is dangerous and, I believe, runs counter to what our country’s founding fathers intended in shaping our new form of government.
It is for this reason too that the Index-Journal was quick to join its colleagues at the Post and Courier in producing and publishing the “Uncovered” series this past year-plus and will continue partnering with newspapers across the state to shed light on areas where government operates in the dark.
A point I try to make each year during Sunshine Week and throughout the year as issues surrounding open government and transparency arise is that a tool we use is also in your toolbox. The state’s Freedom of Information Act was written for you, the taxpaying and voting public.
Below I share a segment of a column I wrote for Sunshine Week last year. It was relevant then and remains so now. I hope it helps readers better understand their right to know what elected and appointed officialdom is doing:
Have you participated in elections that put school board members, city and county council members, state lawmakers in office?
Do you pay state and local taxes and, in return, receive services?
Do you know how these elected and appointed officials, who work for you, are spending your tax dollars?
Do you know why the public school superintendent or your child’s teacher was suddenly terminated?
Do you know why a city or county employee high up on the organizational chart was escorted off the job?
Do you know who elected officials are or were considering for the post of town manager, head of economic development or some other role?
Do you know how much public employees are paid?
That’s a lot of questions to digest, but they and others are important. More than that, the answers belong to you. Yes, you.
That’s why the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act exists and it’s why this week newspapers across the state have highlighted Sunshine Week.
Our state’s Freedom of Information Act, while imperfect, is a law designed to hold elected and appointed officials and bodies accountable to their bosses. That’s you, the public. It is designed to shine light on business that can be carried out in darkness, out of the public’s sight. And sadly, too many in positions of power are more than glad to operate in the dark.
That city or county manager’s contract? You are entitled to its details, to include all perks and benefits.
Those email exchanges among public officials pertaining to the dismissal of a public employee? Yep, you’re entitled to see those, with few limitations.
How much are your appointed officials being paid? If they earn $50,000 or more per year, it’s public record.
How much did the council spend during a retreat at the coast, and on what? Yep, you’re entitled to know that as well.
The South Carolina Press Association has for years provided a citizen’s guide to compliance with the state’s Freedom of Information Act, available on the organization’s website: scpress.org/citizen/index.html
We urge you to visit the online guide, bookmark it and, more important, use it because the Freedom of Information Act was written for you, the public. It’s not a law that exists for the media.
Granted, the media more often than not use FOIA as a means of accessing public information. There’s an expectation among the public that we, especially newspapers, will operate as government watchdogs — a role we gladly accept and take on. We do it for you, but we are not the sole beneficiaries of FOIA’s provisions.
We can help you too. Media outlets — and again, especially community newspapers — are often asked what information is and is not in the public domain, and we frequently receive news tips to investigate situations when someone suspects that not all is on the up and up.
As we have said before, FOIA is your vehicle to drive public bodies into the sunshine, hold them accountable and make them work in a transparent environment. So please, use it.
Sunshine Week concludes today, but the sun should shine on our government 24/7.