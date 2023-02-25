Ever had an Impossible Burger? Know what one is?
It’s a plant-based burger. Or, some might call it a plant-based hamburger. Plant-based? Couldn’t be ham. Of course, a hamburger isn’t ham either. Regular hamburgers are actually beef products.
Ever had an Impossible Burger? Know what one is?
It’s a plant-based burger. Or, some might call it a plant-based hamburger. Plant-based? Couldn’t be ham. Of course, a hamburger isn’t ham either. Regular hamburgers are actually beef products.
The Impossible Burger and other similar plant-based products have come into vogue, produced for people who have sworn off animal-based foods.
If you ate one without knowing it was a plant-based burger, there’s a good chance you wouldn’t know the difference between that burger and a beef burger.
There are plant-based sausages, eggs, chicken and untold numbers of foods that are engineered to taste like the products they substitute for. Having vegan family members, I admit to having tried some of these animal food substitutes. I’ll admit that some, such as the Impossible Burger, are not bad at all. That said, I don’t think anyone is going to crank out a plant-based ribeye that will cook up the way I like or taste the way I want coming off my grill, but that’s OK.
I like milk. I don’t drink it as much as I did in my younger days, particularly during my childhood. I knew then and I know now where that milk — be it whole, 2% or 1% — comes from, and I did not need an image of a smiling cow to tell me. Yes, cows produce milk.
Apparently, however, the producers of soy, almond, coconut, rice and other plant-based milks have come under fire and are facing new regulations.
Why? It’s that four-letter word that has the dairy-based folks awash with discontent to the extent that they’d probably like to use White Out to cover up that four-letter word.
You see, they think that word, milk, will confuse consumers because, after all, milk is only a dairy product so far as they are concerned.
Where were they when milkweeds were so named? While there might not be a carton of milkweed available in the grocery store refrigerator section — not yet, anyway — has that confused anyone? Does anyone think milkweed is a THC-based milk? What a concept. Build strong bones while you get stoned.
Well, of course the FDA had to get involved and this week it put together some draft guidelines on how these milks have to be labeled. How it compares with dairy milks, for example. Also, the labels might read “contains lower amounts of vitamin D and calcium than milk.” They should move post haste to revise that label revision to add “dairy” before the word “milk.” Just to be clear, you know.
Maybe the dairy and all these alternative milks should also include labeling that tells consumers how their products stand up against good ole Liebfraumilch. And I don’t mean the wine, my friends. Translation: “beloved Lady’s milk.”
These folks, and maybe the FDA as well, are probably gonna milk this for all it’s worth.
Milk. It does a body good. But it boggles the mind when folks cannot discern the difference between plant-based and bovine products.
Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.