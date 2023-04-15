It’s really too bad that the Municipal Association of South Carolina doesn’t expand its reach somehow with its workshops and informative magazine, Uptown.
We receive the magazine here in the newsroom and I find it always has helpful information any of its members — city and town staff and council members — can and should use. It should be required reading. But again, I wish something akin to what they do was provided to public school boards, county councils and the like. Oh, and their attorneys as it seems all too often attorneys who are on retainer and provide counsel and attend the public meetings of the bodies and administrations they service are in the dark about what is right and wrong.
Recently, Scott Slatton, director of advocacy and communications at the Municipal Association, led a group discussion that included a mock council meeting called “Council of Errors.”
He opened the session by saying he hoped those in attendance wouldn’t learn a thing from it. That was not to indicate the session and mock council meeting were void of educational opportunities. Rather, it was his way of saying he hoped attendees were already well versed in the laws of conducting public meetings.
Here’s the lead of the story in the April edition of Uptown read:
“A council taking votes over items not placed on the agenda. Motions to enter executive session without any given reason. An altercation breaking out between a disgruntled resident and a councilmember accused of not residing inside the municipality — followed by a mayor picking fights with the newspaper reporter in attendance.”
Those were part of the mock meeting, so they wouldn’t really happen, right?
Wrong.
They happen. A lot. Maybe not in every town or county or every public school board meeting, but these scenarios are picked from real events. Heck, there’s a good chance the scenarios were fueled by some of the stories this newspaper has written in its continuing effort to keep public bodies transparent and operating within the law spelled out in the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
Taking votes on items not on the agenda? Straight outta McCormick County. The S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe might recall that one.
Motions to enter executive session without any given reason? Straight outta Abbeville County. Members of that county’s council might well have provided that tidbit for the association’s mock meeting.
Now we’ve fielded many a call from residents who claim an elected official doesn’t live in the town, city, county or school district they represent, but to my knowledge nothing like that surfaced between a resident and official at a public meeting.
I cannot recall in my near quarter century at the IJ a mayor picking a fight with one of our reporters. Oh, sure. I’ve witnessed a reporter getting fussed at by an elected official via phone call, email or in person. Just not during a public meeting. Yet.
And, truth be told, I’ve been collared by public officials in the past when they were not happy with our reporting and editorials. Those have taken place in person, via text messages and even an occasional personal phone call. But not in a public meeting. Again, yet.
Anyway, good stuff in the April edition of Uptown and I would commend it to any public body or public official. The Municipal Association’s website also has some great resources, such as “Handbook for Municipal Officials in South Carolina,” “How to Conduct Effective Meetings” handbook, “Forms and Powers of Municipal Government” handbook and, of course, one of my favorites, “Public Official’s Guide to Compliance with the S.C. Freedom of Information Act.”
Might be worth the membership price to gain access to their resources and magazine, even if you’re not a town or city manager or a town or city council member.
Of course, you can get the latter, my favorite resource, free from the South Carolina Press Association. Here’s the link: https://bit.ly/3GFy1kr
Oh, and a side note. The article on “Council of Errors” has a photo taken during the mock council meeting. It features our very own former city manager, Charlie Barrineau, who left Greenwood to work with the association as a field services manager.
I have to tell you, Charlie was one of the best when it came to transparency and Freedom of Information compliance during his tenure as city manager.
Charlie could read a FOIA request and know if what was requested was public and simply turn it over. He didn’t have to forward the request to an attorney in most instances and he didn’t see a need to wait the number of days allowed by law to relinquish information.
If he knew it was public information, he just gave it as soon as he got hold of what was requested.
Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.