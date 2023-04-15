It’s really too bad that the Municipal Association of South Carolina doesn’t expand its reach somehow with its workshops and informative magazine, Uptown.

We receive the magazine here in the newsroom and I find it always has helpful information any of its members — city and town staff and council members — can and should use. It should be required reading. But again, I wish something akin to what they do was provided to public school boards, county councils and the like. Oh, and their attorneys as it seems all too often attorneys who are on retainer and provide counsel and attend the public meetings of the bodies and administrations they service are in the dark about what is right and wrong.

Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.

