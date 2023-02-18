So, a couple of things have been on my mind this week. Trust me. My mind can only handle a couple of things these days anyway.
One scares the fool out of me and the other ... well, come to think of it, it also scares me, but, to my sick mind, also has a humorous twist.
Which do you want to read about first?
Oh, wait. Not your call. I’ll start with the former.
A reader raised a good point this past week. It’s something we’re going to look into for a story soon. The reader brought up a bit of news that’s been getting national media attention lately. The train derailment in Ohio. Fire. Toxic chemicals. Dead fish. Burning eyes.
No, the reader wasn’t concerned that a toxic cloud might find its way over Greenwood County. Instead, a legit concern about what travels through Greenwood County on our rail lines. After all, these aren’t passenger trains winding their way through our area.
What’s on those cars? Do we have toxic chemicals coming through? In short, could Greenwood County be faced with something similar to what happened in East Palestine, Ohio?
With the rail yard not far from quite a few residential neighborhoods and the rail line itself cutting a swath through populace areas of the county in general, it’s a concern.
The reader was quick to remind me that while Ohio is many states away, Graniteville, South Carolina is not.
It was early in the morning on Jan. 6, 2005, when a Norfolk Southern train slammed into a locomotive in the center of town. The wreck derailed 14 cars and sent a plume of deadly chlorine gas that claimed nine lives. More wound up in ICUs at area hospitals, more than 70 were hospitalized for extended periods and 851 were treated.
In case you are wondering, that’s the one that scares the fool out of me.
The other has to do with spy balloons and UFOs.
First came the Chinese spy balloon that drifted across our entire country before being shot down off the coast of Myrtle Beach. Something else aside from “Myrtle Manor” to put our coastal Pigeon Forge on the map. Had this occurred during the summer months, a few of those airplanes that fly low across the coastline with long banners touting early bird dinner specials and where to get the best beach T-shirt deal might have also been shot down.
But since that incident, the U.S. has been busy shooting down all sorts of other unidentified objects. It’s as if this is an anomaly, as if we’ve never had or seen objects other than helicopters, private planes and passenger airlines in our skies.
I’d be scared to death to consider hosting a hot air balloon fly-in anytime soon. And I sure wouldn’t be bothered with flying one of those ultralight airplanes. Next thing you know, F-15s would be in the air on the orders of President Biden, their pilots’ Ray-Ban aviator-covered eyes fixated on whatever object is ahead and — BAM!
No, the shooting down of hot air balloons and private citizens’ ultralights isn’t what I find somewhat humorous. I can just imagine, however, kids having a giant balloon release for some cause. Their eyes fixed on the balloons heading skyward, smiles on their faces and suddenly — BAM! BAM! BAM!
Or some friends and family of a loved one whose life came to an end decide to release a whole lot of Japanese lanterns along the coast at night. They hug, they weep over their loss while yet smiling about the way in which they celebrated that someone special and suddenly — BAM! BAM! BAM!
Hmmm. Come to think of it, none of that would be all that funny, either. But it wouldn’t be nearly as scary as a train derailment that releases toxic chemicals into the air and into our lake.