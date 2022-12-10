Christmas 2022 will be different at our home this year.
For reasons I’ll not go into here, the majority of our Christmas decorations, ornaments, collection of Santas and Fathers Christmas are all packed away. All, that is, save for one box of tree ornaments and several trees that remained tucked in the attic where I can enjoy slamming my head into the rafters when taking them out. Which I did.
There are the two outdoor trees, one for the front stoop, the other for the back. There’s the tabletop tree that all can see from the street as it glows in our long row of dining room windows.
A few years back we parted with our larger main tree. Yes, a fake, pre-lit tree. It seemed more appropriate to let it take center stage in for our grands to enjoy. Its replacement is one Wendy picked out. Admittedly, not one I would have selected as it lacked the stature and grandeur of our usual trees. But there it stood in the living room, sparse all-white branches and pine cones, as though it were snatched out of the ground from a forest after a 12-hour snowfall. No lights, either, and all of maybe 4 feet tall. It was so short, in fact, that we set it up on our hearth that runs the width of the living room.
I lived with the white, almost Charlie Brown-esque tree for several years until last year when I insisted on a green tree, a full tree. Yes, pre-lit and not quite as large as the one the kids now enjoy, but more of what I consider a real Christmas tree.
That’s about all there is for the house this Christmas. A few lighted trees, a couple of holiday reindeer on the mantle and a decoration or two that we could easily access.
But you know what? I kind of get that feeling like the Grinch got after he thought he’d snatched Christmas away from the Whos in Whoville. All the decorations were gone, the trees, the lights, the ornaments, the presents, the ribbons, the bows, the candy canes and even the Who feast.
It’s not about all of that. I’ve long known that, of course, but the point is driven home even more this year because this year we will have both daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren with us to celebrate and spend time as family.
Sure, we’ll have a smattering of gifts beneath the tree — the pre-lit, fuller green one, that is — and we’ll have good food, Christmas music and probably “A Christmas Story” on repeat, but most important is we will have each other.
Now that, my friends, says Merry Christmas better than any Hallmark movie could.
