Christmas 2022 will be different at our home this year.

For reasons I’ll not go into here, the majority of our Christmas decorations, ornaments, collection of Santas and Fathers Christmas are all packed away. All, that is, save for one box of tree ornaments and several trees that remained tucked in the attic where I can enjoy slamming my head into the rafters when taking them out. Which I did.

Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.

Tags