Complaints about the way judges are picked in South Carolina are nothing new, but when two female appellate judges dropped out of a three-way contest with a male colleague, heads turned and tongues wagged. If the male is elected as expected, despite judicial elections being put off a week by the legislature, the five-member state Supreme Court will be all male for the first time in three decades.

Whatever method is used to pick judges is political. But some now wonder whether there are ways to limit some of the politics involved in judicial races.

Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report. He can be reached at feedback@statehousereport.com.

Tags