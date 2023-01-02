Time

The ceaseless movement of the hands of time.

You know the song. “Time Is On My Side.” The Rolling Stones released it in 1964. Time was on my side back then, yes it was. It’s not today. And so for some reason, songs about time play in my vault of memories. As they do, a jukebox of images, sounds, and words return.

“Time,” the Pink Floyd classic from “The Dark Side of the Moon,” takes me back to 1973 when I worked as a ticket agent for Greyhound and Southeastern Stages in Athens, Georgia. In graduate school at UGA, I wandered, a lost soul. A desert lay before me and I had no choice but to cross it. It took time.

