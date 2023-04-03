Thirty Years—The Mountains To The Sea

Seconds from the plunge into Bull Sluice.

I remember the year well. 1984. It was my first year working as a staff writer for South Carolina Wildlife. I had just spent six years working in film for what would become DNR. Those six years opened up a new world entirely for me — adventures on barrier islands, blackwater rivers, Carolina bays, and documentaries about loggerhead sea turtles, eastern brown pelicans, and more.

And 1984 was a special year. The magazine was about to do something ambitious: publish a commemorative issue celebrating thirty years of existence. More importantly, it would celebrate thirty years of conserving South Carolina’s rich natural outdoor resources. We divided the state into four chapters: Blue Ridge, Piedmont, Coastal Plain, and Atlantic Shore. For some reason we didn’t use the old reliable “Lowcountry.” My guess is we were striving for a workable balanced coverage incorporating the Sandhills and Upper Coastal Plain.

