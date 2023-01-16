The Word Merchant Highway
Tom Poland signs books at the Sweet Tea Local History in Evans, Ga.

 SUBMITTED

Upon taking a writing position long ago, the boss of bosses shot me a sideways look, “So, you’re a word merchant.” Clever, I thought, but as time wore on so did he. A tyrant, nothing he said or did pleased me. Others, too, it turned out. “Word merchant” took on a bad taste. One sour negative human can ruin most anything can he not? But that was long ago, and when he went to the bad bosses graveyard, my fondness for the expression, in time, returned.

Word merchant, one who sells words, is slang for writer, but you won’t find it in the dictionary. Call me one if you like, because I do, in fact, sell words at some level — books and speaking engagements. But I have come to think of myself as a blue-collar writer-historian and entertainer, if making people laugh counts. I never intended to, but here I am traveling the Word Merchant Highway. I’ve been on the road steadily now for many years, but the pace quickened in 2015 when I had three books come out after a period of writing some label “prolific.” The year of the great mask aside, most years have been busy ever since.

Tom Poland is the author of 12 books and more than 1,000 magazine features. He writes a weekly column for newspapers in Georgia and South Carolina about the South, its people, traditions, lifestyle and changing culture, and speaks often to groups across South Carolina and Georgia, “Georgialina.” Visit Poland’s website at tompoland.net or email him at tompol@earthlink.net.

