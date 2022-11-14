The Lost Art Of Making Do

Their white paint faded, these old tire pots sit next to an old asbestos-sided house.

He was 26 when the Great Depression arrived, 36 when it ended. A decade of doing without taught him something about survival. “Keep something seven years and you’ll find a new use for it.”

Granddad’s generation handed down their philosophy of making do. It made for a kind of inheritance and it made for a kind of art.

Tom Poland is the author of 12 books and more than 1,000 magazine features. He writes a weekly column for newspapers in Georgia and South Carolina about the South, its people, traditions, lifestyle and changing culture, and speaks often to groups across South Carolina and Georgia, “Georgialina.” Visit Poland’s website at tompoland.net or email him at tompol@earthlink.net.

