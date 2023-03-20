After high school, I hoped to land a scholarship to play football. I played first unit on the junior varsity team and started three years on the varsity.

Playing at a small college was a long shot at best. Still, I dreamed of making a college team. In my seventh game my senior season, an opponent speared me cracking three of my vertebrae. My scholarship hopes went out the window, and the window slammed shut. I wasn’t that good anyway, but I dreamed big.

Tom Poland is the author of 12 books and more than 1,000 magazine features. He writes a weekly column for newspapers in Georgia and South Carolina about the South, its people, traditions, lifestyle and changing culture, and speaks often to groups across South Carolina and Georgia, “Georgialina.” Visit Poland’s website at tompoland.net or email him at tompol@earthlink.net.

