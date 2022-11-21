The Dignified Mule

The hardworking mule, often perceived as stubborn when it was just using good sense.

 SUBMITTED

Like Halley’s Comet, I’m predictable. I come around to the same subject matter every so often. When I do, it’s because something triggered memories. A few days ago I drove past Washington, Georgia’s Mule Day Festival at Callaway Plantation. Headed along Highway 78 to the Georgia-Auburn game, I kept on keeping on, but a good crowd milled about on Mule Day.

The turnout for the Chamber of Commerce’s 41st Annual Mule Day Festival warmed my heart, as I’ve long been an admirer of the mule, that stalwart, dignified laborer. The mule deserves its day in the sun.

Tom Poland is the author of 12 books and more than 1,000 magazine features. He writes a weekly column for newspapers in Georgia and South Carolina about the South, its people, traditions, lifestyle and changing culture, and speaks often to groups across South Carolina and Georgia, “Georgialina.” Visit Poland’s website at tompoland.net or email him at tompol@earthlink.net.