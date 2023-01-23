I haven’t seen the old homeplace in a while. Not my homeplace, mind you, my childhood friend’s. That would be Sweetie Boy, he of the sweet temperament that spurred Granddad to nickname him. His Christian name is Jessie Lee Elam, and we spent many a day adventuring on the family farm beholding the colors of childhood.

The clock spins wildly now, and I find myself back in the 1960s when each summer day amounted to an adventure. In fresh air beneath the Southern sun, Sweetie and I had our own Disneyworld of pastures and ponds, breams and baseball, and woods and wasps. Yes, wasps.

