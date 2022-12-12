The Bygone Era Of Refinement

Refinement can translate into power.

Previous eras impress me. When I tour historic homes, for instance, the refined lifestyle their owners enjoyed stands in marked contrast to lifestyles today. The presence of fine china and sterling silver attest not just to affluence but an appreciation for manners and elegance — and that would be refinement, would it not?

Of course, the people who manage historic manors, estates and homes put the place’s best foot forward. They bring out the best of everything and conceal lesser things. As Mozart plays in the background, we glimpse a refined life — if we believe what we see and hear, and I do. People lived a more refined life before plastic, jeans and fast food arrived. Their lifestyle required a lot of work but it was worth it.

Tom Poland is the author of 12 books and more than 1,000 magazine features. He writes a weekly column for newspapers in Georgia and South Carolina about the South, its people, traditions, lifestyle and changing culture, and speaks often to groups across South Carolina and Georgia, “Georgialina.” Visit Poland’s website at tompoland.net or email him at tompol@earthlink.net.