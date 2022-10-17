Mud, Crushed Granite, And Memories

Basking turtles pay Old Glory respect.

Nostalgia pulled at me hard. On the second Sunday in September, I decided to see three things that were no more. And so I drove up Georgia Highway 79 to mom’s old homeplace. Gone. As I approached the Broad River Campground, I turned in. I’d walk the shoreline and see land that had long been drowned.

The Broad River looked like a creek. Grass grew from earth exposed anew to sunlight. Far out there a large fallen tree emerged from low water. In its limbs a large bird appeared to flutter. A great blue heron? No, a U.S. flag. Old Glory leaned at a steep angle but was flying nonetheless. Today was no ordinary Sunday. It was the day the towers fell. Embarrassment swept through me. How we forget.

Tom Poland is the author of 12 books and more than 1,000 magazine features. He writes a weekly column for newspapers in Georgia and South Carolina about the South, its people, traditions, lifestyle and changing culture, and speaks often to groups across South Carolina and Georgia, “Georgialina.” Visit Poland’s website at tompoland.net or email him at tompol@earthlink.net.