Lincoln Street

Some 41 towns and cities carry the name “Lincoln.” A state, Lincoln, was even proposed for North Dakota.

 SUBMITTED

One word. That’s all it takes, and the brain’s mystifying chemistry swirls past and present into an amalgam we call life.

Phases pass before us in an experience akin to schizophrenia. We’re different people as we navigate life’s phases. Foolishness, dissolution, disappointment, jubilation and God knows what else lay their hand upon us. We can’t believe what we did, but we did. We forget things, of course, but a catch-22’s at work here. What we forget makes us who we are as much as what we remember.

Tom Poland is the author of 12 books and more than 1,000 magazine features. He writes a weekly column for newspapers in Georgia and South Carolina about the South, its people, traditions, lifestyle and changing culture, and speaks often to groups across South Carolina and Georgia, “Georgialina.” Visit Poland’s website at tompoland.net or email him at tompol@earthlink.net.

Tags