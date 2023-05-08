Highway 61 Revisited

Just 67 miles long, Highway 61 runs some 57 years into the past.

From 22,000 miles high, a satellite dropped an uncanny merging of highway and music into my path.

XM Radio played the comedic ACME siren whistle that rose, then fell smooth as silk. The second that whistle kicked off “Highway 61 Revisited,” a Highway 61 sign popped into view on the right-hand shoulder.

