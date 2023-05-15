Drumming Up White Feathery Memories

Gone are the days when such beauty once adorned hats.

Long before I moved to South Carolina, family vacation trips took us over Charleston’s “New Cooper River Bridge.” To be accurate, we drove over the Silas N. Pearman Bridge to Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island — destination surf and seafood. We were from rural Georgia where the tallest thing around was a water tower, so this bridge assumed monstrous proportions to us.

Those cantilevered bridges gave many nervous passage over the Cooper River but they thrilled me as a boy. Below a rollercoaster of a bridge sat Drum Island with its feathery white rookery. I knew nothing much about nature back then. I’d seen egrets along the edges of lakes and ponds and I marveled at the great blue herons flying over home to an old mine hole in woods. In flight, the gray-blue birds looked like some pterodactyl with their outstretched necks.

