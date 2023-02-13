No matter how long, no matter how often you travel a road, it’ll surprise you. I’ve driven Highway 378 into Georgia for not quite 50 years. The road has been a journal, and some of my experiences along that highway have made it into print. Roads tell stories, if you look and listen.

Some stories tell of tragedy. I’ve come across the unimaginable “Mule Kick That Killed Eight People” in Edgefield County. Some tell of destruction. I’ve seen three stores arsonists burned along 378. Some tell of sadness. I’ve seen homes go dark when their owners died, and I’ve seen wheelchair ramps go up as the years roll by, but aging’s changes go far beyond wrinkles, silver hair and wheelchair ramps.

Tom Poland is the author of 12 books and more than 1,000 magazine features. He writes a weekly column for newspapers in Georgia and South Carolina about the South, its people, traditions, lifestyle and changing culture, and speaks often to groups across South Carolina and Georgia, “Georgialina.” Visit Poland’s website at tompoland.net or email him at tompol@earthlink.net.