Cold River, Warm Memories—Beginnings

The Calhoun gristmill milldam keeps dropping Little River water for a wheel long gone.

 SUBMITTED

All the presents opened, good food and family time done for a bit, come the day after Christmas I found myself standing on the banks of cold Little River.

Before me stretched a wall of rock and concrete, the old Calhoun Milldam. Water roared-poured-soared over it, milky spray rising like steam from rocks below, crystalline ice glazing rocks, and river water ringing a cold jangle of a chime from all that ice. Might have been my imagination though. It does get the best of me now and then.

Tom Poland is the author of 12 books and more than 1,000 magazine features. He writes a weekly column for newspapers in Georgia and South Carolina about the South, its people, traditions, lifestyle and changing culture, and speaks often to groups across South Carolina and Georgia, “Georgialina.” Visit Poland’s website at tompoland.net or email him at tompol@earthlink.net.

Tags