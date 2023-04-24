Behind the Lens

An empty-taloned, frustrated osprey rises beyond rocky shoals spider lilies at Anthony Shoals.

 SUBMITTED

Thirty-seven years ago I wrote “Worth The Wait,” a feature on photographing wildlife. South Carolina Wildlife magazine photographers Ted Borg, Robert Clark and Phillip Jones gave me tips on seasons and subjects, cameras and lenses, film speed, light and color, and preparation.

As close as we got to perseverance was my title, more on that to come. We mentioned the simple strategy of sitting still.

Tom Poland is the author of 12 books and more than 1,000 magazine features. He writes a weekly column for newspapers in Georgia and South Carolina about the South, its people, traditions, lifestyle and changing culture, and speaks often to groups across South Carolina and Georgia, “Georgialina.” Visit Poland’s website at tompoland.net or email him at tompol@earthlink.net.

Tags