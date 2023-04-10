This Month is SC: History April 21, 1775: The Rebellion of South Carolina

William Henry Drayton, head of the secret committee that seized British gunpowder and weapons on April 21, 1775.

After Britain passed the Coercive Acts, also known as the Intolerable Acts, in 1774, dissatisfaction rose among the American colonists.

The day after the battles of Lexington and Concord, South Carolinians moved to arm themselves. Charles Pinckney, the president of the Provincial Congress, appointed a secret committee to be headed by William Henry Drayton. The committee was instructed to seize the British government’s weapons and gunpowder. On the night of April 21, 1775 Drayton’s committee members led raids on three separate targets.

Faye L. Jensen is executive director of the South Carolina Historical Society.