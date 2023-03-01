Recently, I had the good fortune to see the musical “Come From Away.” This play chronicles the lives of many folks that were on planes diverted on 9/11. Thirty-eight planes landed on Gander, Newfoundland, Canada, and the stories of those on the ground and those passengers were truly riveting for me — all bathed in the cloud of destruction from the tragedies in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The stories and songs were funny and sad, comical and tragic — that is, they were human stories — and I cried happy and sad tears for the whole time.
Tears are made in a gland (lacrimal) just under the upper eyelid. They bathe and nourish the eyeball in a continuous silent waterfall that drains out via the tear duct. The tear duct lies at the corner of the eye near the nose and drains into the nasal passages. So long as this production and drainage system works well, there is no spillage over the eyelids.
I think that is helpful to suggest some ways that tears help us and how tears should be acknowledged as a tremendous aid on our life’s journey.
• Happy tears — That moment when pure joy is seen (the birth of a child, a graduation, a pinning ceremony, the recognition of a significant accomplishment) we often experience emotions that are hard to describe other than to cry with glee. This glee is not necessarily a joyful outburst but rather usually a delight that is gloriously expressed with tears.
• Sad tears — The passing of a loved one is one of the most difficult times in our lives. It represents an intensely emotional time and tears easily flow as we react to the situation. And these emotions can last for some period of time and recur frequently in the days and even years ahead. Sad tears can also arise as we consider the circumstances of others and the heartache and grief they might be feeling. Learning of the loss that others are experiencing and even considering the tragedies of complete strangers can also evoke such a response.
• “I don’t know why” tears — I think we have all had circumstances where we have tears but cannot truthfully figure out why. I would contend that this is okay. The mysteries of life are sometimes the joys of life.
• “I can’t take it anymore” tears — Boy, we have all had this type of tears, sometimes referred to as meltdowns. I distinctly remember having one such episode during my intern year in pediatrics. The profound but fortunately brief deluge of tears was so therapeutic. I was able to step back, regroup and finish the tasks at hand.
• “I’m so scared” tears — At times of intense fright, tears might seem like the only solution. We have all been there. But as a pediatrician, it really affects me to see such a display from children. When they are in a state of emotional dysregulation, the “I’m so scared” tears are present and cry out for us to do everything we can to help.
Tears are so important in our lives. While we might try to stifle them at times (to keep our emotions in check and/or to avoid embarrassment), I would argue that it is healthy and therapeutic to let the tear gland overproduce and to overflow the tear duct with overt tears noted around the eyes or on the face. Let’s let them rinse our emotions — grieving together, celebrating together, being nonjudgmental — as we support each other. The chemicals in tears bathe and protect the eye. The stimuli for tears likewise bathe (rinse) and protect our psyches in the moment and in the days and years to come.
Bob Saul lives in Greenwood and is professor of Pediatrics, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate and University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville.