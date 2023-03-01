Recently, I had the good fortune to see the musical “Come From Away.” This play chronicles the lives of many folks that were on planes diverted on 9/11. Thirty-eight planes landed on Gander, Newfoundland, Canada, and the stories of those on the ground and those passengers were truly riveting for me — all bathed in the cloud of destruction from the tragedies in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The stories and songs were funny and sad, comical and tragic — that is, they were human stories — and I cried happy and sad tears for the whole time.

Tears are made in a gland (lacrimal) just under the upper eyelid. They bathe and nourish the eyeball in a continuous silent waterfall that drains out via the tear duct. The tear duct lies at the corner of the eye near the nose and drains into the nasal passages. So long as this production and drainage system works well, there is no spillage over the eyelids.

Bob Saul lives in Greenwood and is professor of Pediatrics, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate and University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville.

Tags