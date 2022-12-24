Sometimes, when I check in on social media, particularly Facebook, I almost have to steel myself to read and respond to posts that are outpourings of grief.

We are living in a society that overwhelmingly shares its triumphs and grief out loud—and I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing, however, it does seem as though an awful lot of people are straining to be heard. Especially this Christmas.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com

Tags