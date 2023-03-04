Pam Stone

WILLS

Paul calls it “The Widening World of Wills” as we continue our affectionate journey with the ginger feral cat we took in (also nicknamed, Spare) a couple of months ago.

William has been on antibiotics for a solid two months at this writing, in variously different strengths, to beat down the virus which nearly took his life. This final round seems to be doing the trick: the wheezing with each breath has gone, he is far more alert, even slightly flirtatious, and has put on a great deal of weight.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com