A conversation with a friend about the Christmas gift her second grader had made for her last year was both poignant and funny. The object d’art in question was a pair of cord keepers — for storing one’s phone chargers or earbuds — that had been fashioned out of pieces of decorated felt with a small strip of velcro glued on. Essentially, one would gather up the cord and wrap the felt keeper around it, fastening securely, before slipping into another, small felt “envelope.”

A brilliant idea, I thought, although we both laughed over how ragged the felt had become, with one eye from the glued-on smiley face also missing. “But I’ll never throw it away,” she said. “How could I?”

