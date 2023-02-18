Pam Stone

Willy cozy on his pad.

 SUBMITTED

Sweet William, as I like to call him, or Willy, has taken up residence in the downstairs bathroom.

Our latest rescue, the little ginger feral cat that showed up, frozen, starving and very ill with calicivirus, was, we guessed, about two days from death. The virus left him with an upper respiratory infection and painful ulcers inside his mouth so that he couldn’t eat even if he wanted to.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com