It had been a mild if slightly cloudy day when I headed out to drive my Mobile Meals route.

This organization has always held a special place of affection within my heart because I know what terribly important work is done each and every morning within our particular chapter — not including the efforts to raise the funds to cover the $175,000 it costs each month to feed the people in our county alone — from the administrative offices that oversee the logistics to the volunteers within the kitchen each morning, cooking, boxing and delivering to specific drop-off places for another team of volunteers to drive them to those in need.

