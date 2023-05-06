It seems everywhere I look these days I am seeing articles about the potential, and palpable fear, of Artificial Intelligence.

Everyone, from Elon Musk (yeah, I know) to the former “Godfather of AI Technology” at Google, Geoffrey Hinton, who recently resigned in order to “speak freely” and publicly warn what he feels to be the danger that lies ahead for the world.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com