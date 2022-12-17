Excuse me while I Google …

All right, there is a word for applying human characteristics to animals: anthropomorphic. There is also personification, meaning “the attribution of a personal nature or human characteristics to something non-human, or the representation of an abstract quality in human form.” Not to be confused with chremamorphism, which ascribes non-human characteristics to a human: “She’s a doormat.”

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com