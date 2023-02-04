Every now and then I will rummage through old books — correction, old children’s books that I have kept since pilfering them from my elementary school’s library and, more commonly, received as gifts from adored, overseas English aunts who always mailed them, as Julie Andrews would approve, in “brown paper packages, tied up with strings.”

This week, I made a specific point of glancing through them once again and, in truth, the glancing soon turned into absorbed reading as I found myself entranced with Ratty’s proclamation in Kenneth Grahame’s “The Wind in the Willows” to the passionate Mole: “Believe me, my young friend, there is nothing — absolutely nothing — half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats.”

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com