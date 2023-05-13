Well, of course I watched the Coronation of King Charles III. Recorded the night before, and at our usual time of rising, around 5 a.m., I turned it on as Paul made his habitual pot of coffee.

While there were valid gripings by British pundits who called the entire affair “Charles’ Vanity Parade” and declared the coronation an unnecessary burden to the taxpayers as the country struggles with an underfunded National Health Service and inflated energy prices, I can only suppose those pundits didn’t actually watch any of the event. Had they stuck their head outside at anytime during that day, they would have seen the tens of thousands lining the street — some having camped out in dismal weather for a week — or been one of the 27 million Brits who watched on television.

