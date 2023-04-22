Pam Stone

Pam takes a young prospect for a spin as her shirt comes untucked.

Paul says I’m the only one who can go on vacation and lose weight.

There is truth to that, but I’m not sure my recent four-day turnaround trip to the UK to go horse scouting for a client would be classified as a “vacation.” Oh, alright, the first day, when one is obliged to stay up all day in order to beat jet lag, I did plop myself down at a teashop in Windsor.

