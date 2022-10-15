Because Vlad is saber rattling with threats of nuclear aggression, and Kim Jong Un, who was recently seen donning a bizarre, new white wardrobe, complete with wide brimmed straw hat — evidently mistaking “cruise wear” for “cruise missile wear,” has been launching a flurry of them.
Like many, I wish there were no such thing as nuclear weapons as it ensures mutual destruction. And so my modest proposal is to secretly unleash a platoon of Honey Badgers to back up Ukrainian soldiers, as well as to patrol the parking area behind Putin’s palace, to keep him locked inside. And then send a container ship filled with them to North Korea with a big sign painted on the side that reads, “Moon Pies” so Kim will open it immediately and inadvertently face a far more formidable foe than cruise missiles.
If you’re unaware of Honey Badgers, I will tell you they are probably the most ferocious animal on the planet. They tend to hang out in a stretch that includes Africa, Southwestern Asia and India. And I don’t know who named them as a badger, when they look nothing like a badger. They look far more like a weasel on steroids. With road rage. Their hide is so tough that they can raid a beehive and take on a thousand stings remaining undeterred. Porcupines are tasty to them and their quills serve as toothpicks. They are so tough that dogs can’t kill them and can withstand several blows from a machete. They commonly carry rabies and the thought of a Honey Badger with rabies … I can’t even...
The best illustration, however, I have seen of their incendiary nature is a recent video showing ONE Honey Badger taking on THREE Leopards, somewhere in Africa. Now, fair warning: perhaps like you, I tend not to watch these nature videos because I can’t handle seeing a lion take down a poor zebra or sntelope. I know nature can be very cruel, I just don’t want to watch it. But this video is incredible because not only does it show what one would consider to be the end of a Honey Badger, as it is chomped on multiple times, but somehow, without showing a hint of pain, it bites the hell out of the leopards until they back off. And then trots merrily away, none the worse for wear! ‘Cause Honey Badger don’t care...