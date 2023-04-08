If Paul and I can go a month without a vet bill, it’s cause to clink two beer cans together in celebration.

We didn’t get that lucky stretch of 30 days this past month here at Downton Tabby, as my friend, John, has coined our cat-infested cabin. Our dear Maine Coon/Manx mix, Bernie, showed digestive distress, so we set up an appointment with our vet and I drove him over.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com