Claude Hamrick, a retired Silicon Valley patent attorney who amassed a small fortune during the glittering days of the tech boom, is the proud owner of a vanity car tag that read “CASH,” which, I suppose, let the world know of his wealth. According to The Monterey Herald, Hamrick has stated that for 50 years, he wouldn’t consider selling his tag — something that is indeed legal and transferable in California, ever since vanity plates began around 1970.

Now, at age 83, Hamrick has said he’ll sell it for — wait for it — 2 million bucks.

Comedian Pam Stone can be reached at pammstone@gmail.com