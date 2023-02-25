Claude Hamrick, a retired Silicon Valley patent attorney who amassed a small fortune during the glittering days of the tech boom, is the proud owner of a vanity car tag that read “CASH,” which, I suppose, let the world know of his wealth. According to The Monterey Herald, Hamrick has stated that for 50 years, he wouldn’t consider selling his tag — something that is indeed legal and transferable in California, ever since vanity plates began around 1970.
Now, at age 83, Hamrick has said he’ll sell it for — wait for it — 2 million bucks.
Who has that kind of money for a stupid car tag? And secondly, in this era of carjacking, who exactly wants to flaunt their assets as they drive a glitzy vehicle?
I’ve never felt the desire for a vanity tag although I have both laughed out loud as well as honked with fury at one particularly offensive one during my years in Los Angeles. The offensive one? A mini van, driven by a man (and, I’m assuming, the husband) who, during lunch hour traffic, braked in front of me to pick up a hooker.
The plate on the van read “4 R Mom.” Why, you #$&@!
But I did give a grin and a big thumbs up during a gloriously warm and sunny winter’s day as a guy passed me in a late model convertible, “top down, Wayfarers on,” cruising down the Pacific Coast Highway with his framed tag declaring “F Toledo.” Tinged with vulgarity, I know, but, c’mon, who could blame him as snow and ice pounded his stomping grounds.
For years my horses resided in far better Zip codes than I, meaning I made the nearly daily commute to Malibu to ride. You can do that when you work at night as a stand-up comic which, it must be said, was the sole reason for my entering that line of work. It was all about having my days free. And these daily trips meant I was sometimes behind celebrities who, I suppose, enjoyed the extra attention of being noticed. It was not uncommon to see Rod Stewart’s pearl white Rolls Royce with the plate which read (a bit smugly, I thought) 1DAY4U2.
I have seen SIR STUD on, what else, a red Corvette driven by a man clearly secure with himself, and “EWABUG” on a VW.
But the best plate of all, and I never saw it, only read about, was one that I had wished I’d thought of as I had racked up hundreds in parking fines all over the city. Particularly on the street cleaning days of Wednesday and Thursday. I had no garage, parked on the street and, if my car wasn’t, as the street signed warned, moved by 7 a.m. I’d pay the consequences. Which I did nearly every week, no matter how resolved I was to get up early and move it to the other side. This fellow was far smarter than I as he brilliantly requested, and was given by the DMV, a plate which stated “NO TAG.” If I remember correctly, he had accrued thousands of dollars in fines and managed to get away with it for years after traffic wardens dutifully wrote down just that on their tickets.